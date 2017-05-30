 »   »   » Priyanka Chopra Says Wearing A Bikini Is Easy! But Won't Do It In Films!

Priyanka Chopra debuted in Baywatch and when the name comes up, the first thing that comes to our mind is bikinis, swimsuits and running in slow motion. Priyanka was not seen in a bikini in Baywatch and she opened up to Bollywoodlife by saying that she prefers to play the role of a baddie, than be seen in a bikini.

"There is no debate on why. I would choose a baddie over a bikini. It's a much better character. Wearing a bikini is easy; you can do it on a cover of a magazine. You don't need a movie for that, you choose movie for characters. And my character was extremely intriguing to me."