 »   »   » Wow! Priyanka Chopra To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award

Actor Priyanka Chopra will be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award for being an international icon.

The beautiful diva will be given the award under the newly introduced 'Internationally Acclaimed Actress' category at a ceremony in Mumbai on June 1.

"Priyanka's hard and sincere efforts have helped her place herself on an international platform with grace. She is representing India at the global level and that has made every Indian proud of her work.''

''This compelled us to introduce this fresh category in the awards," Dadasaheb Phalke Academy and Award Committee chairman Ganesh Jain told PTI in a statement.

Celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Juhi Chawla and Nitesh Tiwari, among others, are expected to attend the event.

The board of trustees of the Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Awards include Johny Lever, Pahlaj Nihalani, Mithun Chakraborty and TP Agrawal.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is busy with the promotions of Baywatch these days.