TAKING REVENGE? Priyanka Chopra Tried To EXPOSE Her Affair With Shahrukh Khan By Liking This Tweet!
Priyanka Chopra recently attended a show, Dirty Laundry, where she talked about her favourite clothes and accessories.
But out of all the things, a jacket caught everyone's attention! On the show, Priyanka Chopra revealed that she still uses her ex-boyfriend's jacket. Now, there is a strong buzz that this jacket belongs to Shahrukh Khan. And guess what? Priyanka too, tried to tell the same. Scroll down for more...
Shahrukh Khan Had The Same Jacket
According to Pinkvilla, Shahrukh Khan had the same jacket that Priyanka Chopra showed on Dirty Laundry. Well, this picture proves it!
Priyanka Just Told The World About Her Relationship With SRK
When one of her fans after reading about it, wrote on Twitter, "OMG @priyankachopra might have just told the world about her relationship with @iamsrk.''
Priyanka Chopra Liked This Tweet
Seconds later, Priyanka Chopra liked the tweet and the shocked fan wrote, "Okay so Priyanka Chopra just liked and then unliked my tweet which spoke about @iamsrk being her ex-bf! What just happened guys?"
Why Is Priyanka Doing It?
Well, everybody knows about the rumoured affair of Shahrukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra and these things keep happening in Bollywood.
Stars usually try to hide their affairs but Priyanka is trying to expose it. Is this some sort of a revenge? Anyway, read what she said about her ex-boyfriend on the show below.
Ahem Ahem...
When the host asked Priyanka Chopra about the jacket, she stated, "I was a little unsure about this one, whether I should (get it or not).''
Your Show Is Dirty Laundry So...
''But your show is called Dirty Laundry, so I thought might as well. This is a jacket that I literally live in. It's my airport jacket, but it belonged to an ex-boyfriend."
She Does Not Miss Him!
Shocked by her revelation, the host further asked, if she could still smell him. To which Priyanka Chopra said, "Oh God, I hope not. I only smell me."
So Why The Jacket Is Still With Her?
When asked, ''So, why you Priyanka still have the jacket?'' Priyanka Chopra replied, "Things get exchanged. But this one I really really loved because it kind of became mine.''
It Stopped Being Like Him..
''It stopped being him like after it stayed back in my house once and I just kind of wore it."
I Don't Even Think About It
"He asked for it and I said no. I was like 'no'. That's what happens in a relationship. Sorry! And I don't even think about it."
We wonder what Shahrukh Khan has to say on this!