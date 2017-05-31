Priyanka Chopra Trolled For 'Showing Off Her Legs' While Meeting PM Narendra Modi In Germany!
As strange as it might sound, trollers on social media are not happy with the fact that Priyanka Chopra met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the German capital of Berlin, simply because she was wearing a dress which exposed her legs and according to them "it's not appropriate."
PeeCee was slammed by the 'social media moral police' but the actress hit back in a funny way. She posted a image on her Instagram handle seated next to her her mother and both of them proudly showed off their legs. She captioned it as, "Legs for days.... #itsthegenes with @madhuchopra nights out in #Berlin #beingbaywatch."
The social media social justice warriors took offence to PeeCee's dress as it showed her legs.
Both girls and boys alike took PeeCee's dressing to task on Twitter and Facebook.
