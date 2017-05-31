 »   »   » Priyanka Chopra Trolled For 'Showing Off Her Legs' While Meeting PM Narendra Modi In Germany!

As strange as it might sound, trollers on social media are not happy with the fact that Priyanka Chopra met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the German capital of Berlin, wearing a dress which exposed her legs and according to them "it's not appropriate."

PeeCee was slammed by the 'social media moral police' but the actress hit back in a funny way. She posted an image on her Instagram handle seated next to her mother and both of them proudly showed off their legs. She captioned it as, "Legs for days.... #itsthegenes with @madhuchopra nights out in #Berlin #beingbaywatch."

Priyanka-Modi Priyanka Chopra had met PM Narendra Modi in Berlin, Germany. Leggy Lass! Priyanka Chopra hit back at the trollers with this 'leggy lass' picture on Instagram. Skirting Trouble The social media social justice warriors took offence to PeeCee's dress as it showed her legs. Sad Trolls! As per the trolls, girls must not wear 'western dresses' while meeting the PM of India. Taking Her To Task Both girls and boys alike took PeeCee's dressing to task on Twitter and Facebook. What's In A Dress? It's surprising to see what our country is turning into terms of 'dressing'. Nobody Cares! We're sure both Narendra Modi and Priyanka Chopra are not bothered about all this themselves.