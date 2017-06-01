 »   »   » Priyanka Chopra Went Down On One Knee And Proposed To This Artist!

During the promotions of Baywatch, Priyanka Chopra opened up on the legendary hip hop artist Tupac Shakur who is known for his rags to riches story and a controversial death at the age of 25. Tupac still holds the position as one of the greatest rappers of all time.

Priyanka revealed that 'Hail Mary' is her all-time favourite song from Tupac and she was asked 'If you could ask Tupac one question what would it be'. PeeCee swiftly responded and said that she would get down on one knee and ask him the most important question, "Will you marry me?"Her all time favourite song is Hail Mary.