 »   »   » Priyanka Chopra To Not Attend IIFA 2017 In New York! Is She Miffed With Bollywood?

Priyanka Chopra To Not Attend IIFA 2017 In New York! Is She Miffed With Bollywood?

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

When all of Bollywood are headed to New York city for the IIFA 2017, Priyanka Chopra is flying back to Mumbai from New York and will not be a part of the extravaganza. While everyone were wondering if she's miffed with Bollywood, she took to her Instagram handle and revealed that she'll be in Mumbai to celebrate her birthday on July 18, with her family and friends instead.

Yes, PeeCee wants to spend her 35th birthday with her near and dear ones and will give IIFA 2017 a miss! She captioned her picture on Instagram as, "Summer sun calling #mumbaibound #mumbaimerijaan #birthdaytime #familynfriends".

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra will give IIFA 2017 a miss.

Mumbai-NYC

Mumbai-NYC

She is flying back to Mumbai from New York.

Birthday Party

Birthday Party

PeeCee wants to celebrate her 35th birthday with her near and dear ones.

35th Birthday

35th Birthday

The lovely Priyanka celebrates her birthday on July 18.

IIFA 2017

IIFA 2017

Almost all Bollywood celebs are in NYC at the moment for the IIFA 2017.

NYC

NYC

Salman Khan travelled with his mother Helen to NYC.

Hollywood

Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for two Hollywood movies.

Upcoming Movies

Upcoming Movies

She's starring in 'A Kid Like Jake' and 'Isn't It Romantic?'

Baywatch

Baywatch

Her Hollywood debut Baywatch did not fare well at the box office worldwide.

Too Boring

Too Boring

Moviegoers called Baywatch as the most boring film they've seen in 2017.

Read more about: priyanka chopra
Story first published: Thursday, July 13, 2017, 10:21 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 13, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos