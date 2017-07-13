 »   »   » Priyanka Chopra To Not Attend IIFA 2017 In New York! Is She Miffed With Bollywood?

When all of Bollywood are headed to New York city for the IIFA 2017, Priyanka Chopra is flying back to Mumbai from New York and will not be a part of the extravaganza. While everyone were wondering if she's miffed with Bollywood, she took to her Instagram handle and revealed that she'll be in Mumbai to celebrate her birthday on July 18, with her family and friends instead.

Yes, PeeCee wants to spend her 35th birthday with her near and dear ones and will give IIFA 2017 a miss! She captioned her picture on Instagram as, "Summer sun calling #mumbaibound #mumbaimerijaan #birthdaytime #familynfriends".