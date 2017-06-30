 »   »   » BEWARE GIRLS! R. Madhavan's Post-Shower Selfie Will Make Your Hearts Go Dhak-Dhak

We don't think there is anyone whose heart didn't flutter when R. Madhavan did those cute antics to impress his lady love in Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein! The actor's handsome looks coupled with acting prowess has always been a killer combo.

And guess what! Here's a man who is getting better with age just like wine. Need a proof? Then check out his latest picture...



Good Looks, Good Looks & Good Looks! R. Madhavan took a selfie post shower and we can't help ourselves from falling head over heels in love with this charming man. He captioned the picture as, "Morning light post a shower.. feeling fresh after a good long nights sleep.. after the long travels.."

Even His RHTDM Co-star Couldn't Resist His Charm Diya Mirza too went fan-girling over him just like us!

No More Chocolate Roles For Maddy Maddy believes that his days as a chocolate boy hero are over. A Mid-day report quoted him as saying, "I'm done with chocolate boy roles. Although my mind is still young, my body is not the same. When I run on screen, my body runs like a 48-year-old man's."

Madhavan Is Open To Do More Bollywood Films A Deccan Chronicle report quoted him as saying, "Since Shah Rukh Khan released the trailer of 'Vikram Vedha,' it has already grabbed the attention of Bollywood filmmakers. The entire industry has watched it, and everyone unanimously appreciated composer Sam's effort."

Madhavan said he did not have enough time to shoot the film simultaneously in Hindi but he is open to take it to Bollywood." The actor is playing the role of a rugged encounter specialist in Vikram Vedha.





Well, we just can't wait to see him on the big screen! What about you, folks?