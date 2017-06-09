 »   »   » Raabta Movie Review: Live Audience Update

Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in M S Dhoni: The Untold Story, which proved that the actor has arrived! Now, Sushant is back with Raabta to rock the silver screen.

The movie which also stars Kriti Sanon is based on the theme of reincarnation. We bring to you the live review of audiences who have watched the first day first show of the movie, so that you can decide whether this film is a hit or a miss! Check it out!



Real Kashmiri‏ @SheikhRukhsar3 Watched #Raabta first day first show just bcz of @kritisanon . #Superb sexy dance movies #KritiSanon . Love to watch @kritisanon @itsSSR

KRK‏ @kamaalrkhan 30 minutes gone n I can say with 100% guarantee dat #Raabta is totally Wahiyat Ghatiya n Crap film. All the actors r doing full over acting.

Aditi Kirpekar‏ @ADTkirpekar Just watched @RaabtaOfficial ! @itsSSR @kritisanon 's chemistry is so sizzling! Looking good guys 😍 #Raabta #RaabtaInUae

Naaz Norouzi @_iamnaaz_ Just came out of @RaabtaOfficial screening and I'm so emotional and speechless. What an amazing Film .. well done #dineshvijan #raabta ♥️

Shrish Kothari‏ @ShrishKothari #Raabta opens as a doomed flick! As expected 😂 Chiseled bodies doesn't guarantee a hit movie.. #justsayin #bollywood #cinema #mumbai #gulf

Noyon Jyoti Parasara‏ @NoyonSENSE Watched #Raabta. @itsSSR puts in his best @jimSarbh is kickass.

Amish‏ @Tweet2Amish @itsSSR & @kritisanon do a great job as star crossed lovers in #Raabta ! Their chemistry is really heartwarming! Great job guys... 🙌🏼

Zoya A. 🌸‏ @zozo_a_92 Cute first half. What on earth went inside the writer/director on second half ? #Raabta #RaabtaMovie #Review

Arti Dani‏ @artiharuki Jim Sarbh was the best part of the film. I felt so bad for Raj Kumar Rao. What a waste of such good talent.

Ayushmann Khurrana‏ @ayushmannk #Raabta is pure unadulterated love. @itsSSR is such a superstar material with immense range. @kritisanon is fab and an adorable revelation❤👌



Raabta is directed by Dinesh Vijaan and is produced by Homi Adajania and Bhushan Kumar. The movie has created a lot of hype, all thanks to Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's rumoured affair. But would it be helpful in making the film successful? Well, for that we will have to wait and watch.



