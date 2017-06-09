Raabta Movie Review: Live Audience Update
Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in M S Dhoni: The Untold Story, which proved that the actor has arrived! Now, Sushant is back with Raabta to rock the silver screen.
The movie which also stars Kriti Sanon is based on the theme of reincarnation. We bring to you the live review of audiences who have watched the first day first show of the movie, so that you can decide whether this film is a hit or a miss! Check it out!
Real Kashmiri @SheikhRukhsar3
Watched #Raabta first day first show just bcz of @kritisanon . #Superb sexy dance movies #KritiSanon . Love to watch @kritisanon @itsSSR
KRK @kamaalrkhan
30 minutes gone n I can say with 100% guarantee dat #Raabta is totally Wahiyat Ghatiya n Crap film. All the actors r doing full over acting.
Aditi Kirpekar @ADTkirpekar
Just watched @RaabtaOfficial ! @itsSSR @kritisanon 's chemistry is so sizzling! Looking good guys 😍 #Raabta #RaabtaInUae
Naaz Norouzi @_iamnaaz_
Just came out of @RaabtaOfficial screening and I'm so emotional and speechless. What an amazing Film .. well done #dineshvijan #raabta ♥️
Shrish Kothari @ShrishKothari
#Raabta opens as a doomed flick! As expected 😂 Chiseled bodies doesn't guarantee a hit movie.. #justsayin #bollywood #cinema #mumbai #gulf
Amish @Tweet2Amish
@itsSSR & @kritisanon do a great job as star crossed lovers in #Raabta ! Their chemistry is really heartwarming! Great job guys... 🙌🏼
Zoya A. 🌸 @zozo_a_92
Cute first half. What on earth went inside the writer/director on second half ? #Raabta #RaabtaMovie #Review
Arti Dani @artiharuki
Jim Sarbh was the best part of the film. I felt so bad for Raj Kumar Rao. What a waste of such good talent.
Raabta is directed by Dinesh Vijaan and is produced by Homi Adajania and Bhushan Kumar. The movie has created a lot of hype, all thanks to Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's rumoured affair. But would it be helpful in making the film successful? Well, for that we will have to wait and watch.
Also Read: DARE NOT! Anushka Shetty Is Very ANGRY & The Reason Is Prabhas; Here Is Her WARNING!