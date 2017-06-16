 »   »   » Radhika Apte Holidays In Italy! The Pictures Are Cool & Awesome!

Radhika Apte Holidays In Italy! The Pictures Are Cool & Awesome!

The beautiful Radhika Apte has headed to Tuscany, Italy and is holidaying with her buddies, enjoying the Renaissance art and architecture of that lovely region. She also hit the beach and was seen basking in the sun.

Check out Radhika Apte's Italy holiday pictures below...

Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte is seen chilling by the beach in Tuscany, Italy.

Italian Holiday

Italian Holiday

She is in Italy with her buddies and is having a good time.

Renaissance

Renaissance

Radhika Apte is enjoying the Renaissance art and architecture.

Happy Girl

Happy Girl

She's all happy, relexed and cool. Of course, who wouldn't be?

Wow!

Wow!

Italy is a wonderful place and Radhika is making the most out of it.

Beach Baby

Beach Baby

She also shared a lot of pictures having yummy food.

Much Needed Break

Much Needed Break

Radhika's Italy trip was a much needed break away from work.

Italy

Italy

A holiday in Italy is must atleast once in our lifetime.

Away From Home

Away From Home

She's away from the hustle bustle of everyday life back in India.

Holiday!

Holiday!

It's good to see her taking the much needed break.

No Worries

No Worries

Radhika Apte has taken the worries of away and is enjoying her vacation.

Kabali

Kabali

Radhika Apte was last seen in the film Kabali.

Phobia

Phobia

She also starred in an online film titled, Phobia.

