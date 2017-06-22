 »   »   » Radhika Apte Chills In A Green Bikini In Tuscany, Italy! View Pictures

Radhika Apte is enjoying a fabulous holiday in Tuscany, Italy and shared a clip of herself sporting a green bikini and jumping off a cliff and diving right into the sea! We gotta say, Radhika Apte is one daring woman, folks!
Check out Radhika Apte chilling in Italy in a green bikini below...
Radhika Apte
Radhika Apte sports a cool looking green bikini in Tuscany, Italy.
Diving
She jumps off a cliff and dives into the sea.
Daring Woman
Radhika Apte is one daring woman for sure, folks!
Great Vacation
She's having one helluva time holidaying in Italy.
Italian Holiday
An Italian holiday will refresh your senses and keep you calm and happy.
Sightseeing!
She also visited several tourist spots all across Tuscany.
Instagram
Her Instagram is filled with Italian holiday pictures.
Italy
You gotta visit Italy at least once in your lifetime.
Beach Baby
She also visited the beaches and soaked in the sun.
Wonderful History
Italy, situated in Europe is filled with history, art and architecture.
So Peaceful!
Radhika Apte is away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life in India.
Popular Restaurants
She also visited the best restaurants in Italy.
Yum Yum
Radhika Apte savoured Italian delicacies all day long.
Please Wait while comments are loading...