Rajinikanth & Akshay Kumar's Robo 2.0's Hindi Rights Sold For A Mammoth Amount!

It looks like superstar Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson starrer Robo 2.0 is breaking records even befor its release as the Hindi theatrical rights for the movie has been sold to a whopping 80 crores. A leading daily quoted a source by saying,

"2.0 makers wanted over INR 100 crore. But the distributors weren't too keen on paying the exorbitant amount because that would make the film risky." The deal was then finalised for 80 crores. "The exhibitors are sure that they won't lose money on the price since Akshay's presence will give it a pan-India reach."

Robo 2.0 Hindi theatrical rights sold for a jaw dropping amount of 80 crores.

The film-makers started the negotiations from 100 crores and the deal was finalised for 80 crores.

The southern part of the country will no doubt flock to the theatres as it's a Rajinikanth's film.

The exhibitors are heavily betting on Akshay Kumar's presence in the movie for the northern part of the country's audience.

Recently, a leaked image from the movie showed Amy Jackson in a robotic avatar driving a truck.

The leaked image also showed superstar Rajinikanth in an action scene.

The film is directed by ace film-maker Shankar.

Robo 2.0 also stars Amy Jackson in the lead roles.

Robo 2.0 is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 25, 2018.

High expectations are on Robo 2.0 and we're sure it will live up to its hype!

