 »   »   » Rajinikanth & Akshay Kumar's Robo 2.0's Hindi Rights Sold For A Mammoth Amount!

It looks like superstar Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson starrer Robo 2.0 is breaking records even befor its release as the Hindi theatrical rights for the movie has been sold to a whopping 80 crores. A leading daily quoted a source by saying,

"2.0 makers wanted over INR 100 crore. But the distributors weren't too keen on paying the exorbitant amount because that would make the film risky." The deal was then finalised for 80 crores. "The exhibitors are sure that they won't lose money on the price since Akshay's presence will give it a pan-India reach."