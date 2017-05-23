 »   »   » Is Rajinikanth Making A Blunder By Flirting With Politics?

Superstar Rajinikanth has been flirting with the idea of
entering politics since two decades and now speculations have hit
the ceiling that he indeed is going to enter politics. At the age
of 66, he's still doing good movies but will his political
ambitions weigh him down as a person
Politics is not for everyone and one needs strength and stamina
to sustain in the muddy filth that politics is! Rajini is a soft
hearted soul and he'll realise politics is not everyone's cup of
tea only after entering it, as friends turn to foes with a blink of
an eye here.
The opposition to his political innings has already begun and
several groups have started protesting his decision to enter
politics. As a person and an actor, he is loved by fans not only in
the southern states, but all across the country and the world as
well.
A source close to the actor revealed, "We are sure that he has a
plan as he has expressed his political intent in public. Even if he
used to give hints of his political entry earlier, this is the
first time he appealed fans to 'prepare for a war' and has also
conveyed his message to some of the senior fans association
leaders."
"We have already conveyed the messages to district leaderships
to prepare to mobilise people for a possible announcement to launch
of a new organisation."
Story first published: Tuesday, May 23, 2017, 17:00 [IST]
