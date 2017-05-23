 »   »   » Is Rajinikanth Making A Blunder By Flirting With Politics?

Superstar Rajinikanth has been flirting with the idea of entering politics since two decades and now speculations have hit the ceiling that he indeed is going to enter politics. At the age of 66, he's still doing good movies but will his political ambitions weigh him down as a person

Politics is not for everyone and one needs strength and stamina to sustain in the muddy filth that politics is! Rajini is a soft hearted soul and he'll realise politics is not everyone's cup of tea only after entering it, as friends turn to foes with a blink of an eye here.

The opposition to his political innings has already begun and several groups have started protesting his decision to enter politics. As a person and an actor, he is loved by fans not only in the southern states, but all across the country and the world as well.

A source close to the actor revealed, "We are sure that he has a plan as he has expressed his political intent in public. Even if he used to give hints of his political entry earlier, this is the first time he appealed fans to 'prepare for a war' and has also conveyed his message to some of the senior fans association leaders."

"We have already conveyed the messages to district leaderships to prepare to mobilise people for a possible announcement to launch of a new organisation."