 »   »   » BIG BEWS! Rajinikanth Talks About Joining Politics, WARNS The Corrupt Ministers!

BIG BEWS! Rajinikanth Talks About Joining Politics, WARNS The Corrupt Ministers!

This is what the Superstar Rajinikanth said, when he was asked about joining politics. The actor also warned the corrupt ministers.

By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Superstar Rajinikanth on Monday said he has no political aspirations but will consider taking the path if it's God's will.

He also said if he enters politics, he will be truthful and won't entertain people who want to make money.

Rajinikanth On Joining Politics

Rajinikanth On Joining Politics

"God decides what we have to do in life. Right now, he wants me to be an actor and I'm fulfilling my responsibility. If God willing, I will enter politics tomorrow," said Rajinikanth.

The Superstar Warns The Corrupt Ministers

The Superstar Warns The Corrupt Ministers

"If I enter, I will be very truthful and will not entertain people who are in this to make money. I won't work with such people," Rajinikanth told his fans at a greet-and-meet in Chennai.

However, Rajinikanth Had A Brief Stint In Politis

However, Rajinikanth Had A Brief Stint In Politis

The 66-year-old star described his brief stint in politics two decades ago as a ‘political accident'.

In 1996, during Tamil Nadu assembly election campaign, Rajinikanth denounced J. Jayalalithaa and her politics. His strong remarks caused her defeat.

He Calls His Brief Stint In Politics ‘A Mistake’

He Calls His Brief Stint In Politics ‘A Mistake’

"I did a mistake by supporting a political alliance 21 years ago. It was a political accident. Since then, politicians have misused my name on several occasions. But I have to clarify, I'm not joining any party," he added.

The Superstar Also Requested Fans To Quit Smoking

The Superstar Also Requested Fans To Quit Smoking

Addressing a large gathering of his fans, Rajinikanth requested them to refrain from smoking and drinking.

Here’s What He Said:

Here’s What He Said:

"Take care of your family and children. Don't waste your life by smoking and drinking. Drinking and smoking not only affects your health but also your decision making ability. I have been affected enough so please take my advice seriously," he added.

Rajinikanth also confirmed he will commence shooting for his next yet-untitled Tamil project with director Pa. Ranjith from May 28 onwards.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Read more about: rajinikanth
Other articles published on May 15, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Buy Movie Tickets

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos