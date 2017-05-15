 »   »   » BIG BEWS! Rajinikanth Talks About Joining Politics, WARNS The Corrupt Ministers!

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Superstar Rajinikanth on Monday said he has no political
aspirations but will consider taking the path if it's God's
will.
He also said if he enters politics, he will be truthful and
won't entertain people who want to make money.
Rajinikanth On Joining
Politics
"God decides what we have to do in life. Right now, he wants me
to be an actor and I'm fulfilling my responsibility. If God
willing, I will enter politics tomorrow," said Rajinikanth.
The Superstar Warns The Corrupt
Ministers
"If I enter, I will be very truthful and will not entertain
people who are in this to make money. I won't work with such
people," Rajinikanth told his fans at a greet-and-meet in
Chennai.
However, Rajinikanth Had A Brief
Stint In Politis
The 66-year-old star described his brief stint in politics two
decades ago as a ‘political accident'.
In 1996, during Tamil Nadu assembly election campaign,
Rajinikanth denounced J. Jayalalithaa and her politics. His strong
remarks caused her defeat.
He Calls His Brief Stint In
Politics ‘A Mistake’
"I did a mistake by supporting a political alliance 21 years
ago. It was a political accident. Since then, politicians have
misused my name on several occasions. But I have to clarify, I'm
not joining any party," he added.
The Superstar Also Requested
Fans To Quit Smoking
Addressing a large gathering of his fans, Rajinikanth requested
them to refrain from smoking and drinking.
Here’s What He Said:
"Take care of your family and children. Don't waste your life by
smoking and drinking. Drinking and smoking not only affects your
health but also your decision making ability. I have been affected
enough so please take my advice seriously," he added.
Rajinikanth also confirmed he will commence shooting for his
next yet-untitled Tamil project with director Pa. Ranjith from May
28 onwards.
