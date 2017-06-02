 »   »   » Rajinikanth’s Robo 2.0 Already Beats Prabhas’ Baahubali 2!

Rajinikanth’s Robo 2.0 Already Beats Prabhas’ Baahubali 2!

By:
Prabhas' Baahubali 2 crossed the 500 crores mark at the box office in Hindi and successfully touched the 1500 crores mark across all other languages. The film had been released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi and now Rajinikanth's Robo 2.0 is soon going to break the language record.

Yes, Robo 2.0 is all set to be released in not one or two, but in fifteen different languages! The film will also be screened across 70,000 screens in the country. Now that's massive!! We have got to wait and watch if Robo 2.0 can beat Baahubali 2 at the box office next year.

Baahubali 2

Baahubali 2

Baahubali 2 broke all the records at the box office and still stands strong even after a month of its release.

Housefull

Housefull

Even after a month, Baahubali 2 is running housefull across all theatres.

Mammoth Sums!

Mammoth Sums!

Prabhas' Baahubali 2 collected 500 crores at the box office in the Hindi language.

Big Game

Big Game

The total collection of Baahubali 2 has crossed 1500 crores already.

Huge Expectations

Huge Expectations

Huge expectations are there now from Rajinikanth starrer Robo 2.0.

But Why?

But Why?

The answer to 'Why did Kattappa kill Baahubali?' has been revealed in Baahubali 2.

South

South

The film ran all across the country despite being a film from the South.

Masterpiece

Masterpiece

S.S Rajamouli has created a masterpiece in the Baahubali franchise.

The Language

The Language

Language has no barriers for good movies and Baahubali 2 proves just that.

Strong & Tall

Strong & Tall

We're sure even after a month from now, Baahubali 2 will still stand strong and tall at the box office.

Story first published: Friday, June 2, 2017, 15:30 [IST]
