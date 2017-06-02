 »   »   » Rajinikanth’s Robo 2.0 Already Beats Prabhas’ Baahubali 2!

Prabhas' Baahubali 2 crossed the 500 crores mark at the box office in Hindi and successfully touched the 1500 crores mark across all other languages. The film had been released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi and now Rajinikanth's Robo 2.0 is soon going to break the language record.

Yes, Robo 2.0 is all set to be released in not one or two, but in fifteen different languages! The film will also be screened across 70,000 screens in the country. Now that's massive!! We have got to wait and watch if Robo 2.0 can beat Baahubali 2 at the box office next year.