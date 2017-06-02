Rajinikanth’s Robo 2.0 Already Beats Prabhas’ Baahubali 2!
By: Vinod Dsouza
Subscribe to Filmibeat
Prabhas' Baahubali 2 crossed the 500 crores mark at the box office in Hindi and successfully touched the 1500 crores mark across all other languages. The film had been released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi and now Rajinikanth's Robo 2.0 is soon going to break the language record.
Yes, Robo 2.0 is all set to be released in not one or two, but in fifteen different languages! The film will also be screened across 70,000 screens in the country. Now that's massive!! We have got to wait and watch if Robo 2.0 can beat Baahubali 2 at the box office next year.
Baahubali 2
Baahubali 2 broke all the records at the box office and still stands strong even after a month of its release.
Read more about: rajinikanth, prabhas
Story first published: Friday, June 2, 2017, 15:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 2, 2017