 »   »   » Rajkummar Rao Gains 11 Kgs, Flaunts Pot Belly For 'Bose'

He underwent drastic weight loss to play a man striving for survival in Trapped. Now for web series 'Bose', actor Rajkummar Rao has been hogging pizzas and biryani to get the pot belly that he now sports to shoot the show.

Giving a glimpse into his physical transformation role after role, he posted on Twitter an image with snapshots of his physique for Behen Hogi Teri, Trapped and Bose.

"Building a character. Nothing gives me more high than the process of exploring someone else's life on screen," he tweeted.

For Bose - helmed by Hansal Mehta for ALT Balaji - the actor has been working on his look for two months. He also went half bald to play the part of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

"I have gained 11 kg as of now and I have been eating a lot... ten times of what my diet was," Rajkummar told IANS over social media.

"As an actor, I am always conscious of what I eat. I always keep a check, but with 'Bose', I had to let go of everything and just hog whatever I liked eating but couldn't. Starting from cheesecakes, pizzas, sweets, aloo parathas, biryani and what all.

"I had to look on the heftier side for 'Bose', so that's how I started putting on weight," he added.