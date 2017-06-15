 »   »   » HOT SCOOP: Rakul Preet Singh To Play Sidharth Malhotra's Love Interest In Neeraj Pandey's Aiyaary?

The Team's Shooting Experience In Kashmir

The Aiyaary team wrapped up the Kashmir schedule in flat seven days. According to a leading tabloid, they interacted with the locals as well as the army in the Valley.



A source stated, "It was humbling to witness the difficult conditions in which the jawans lived and the constant danger they faced. For the jawans too, interacting with Sid and Manoj and posing for pictures with them was a wonderful experience."



The source further added, "Given the kind of films Neeraj and Friday Filmworks always make, people everywhere have faith that he will not misrepresent the locals or the state as a whole.



The authorities were extremely supportive given the sensitivity of the story and the shooting locations and it was a wonderful experience for everybody involved."





