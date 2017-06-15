HOT SCOOP: Rakul Preet Singh To Play Sidharth Malhotra's Love Interest In Neeraj Pandey's Aiyaary?
The handsome Sidharth Malhotra recently wrapped up the Kashmir shooting schedule of his upcoming film Aiyaary where he will be seen sharing screen space with Manoj Bajpayee for the first time.
Speaking about the film's leading lady, the makers haven't announced the name yet but as per a Spotboye report, this actress is going to romance Sid in the film. Find out more about here...
Rakul Preet Singh Is The Lucky Girl
Reportedly Rakul Preet Singh who made her Bollywood debut with Yaariyaan has bagged the role of Sidharth's leading lady.
The Actress Is Also A Popular Face Down The South
Rakul Preet has been an ex Femina Miss India Pageant contestant and also been a part of many Telugu and Kannada films. It would be quite interesting to see Sid-Rakul's fresh pairing on the big screen.
Here's When Rakul Preet Would Be Joining The Cast
The Spotboye report further says that Rakul will be joining Sidharth in Delhi in a day or two, where the duo will shoot for a few songs and scenes.
The Plot Of Aiyaary
Aiyaary is based on a true incident involving two army officers. While it has Manoj playing the mentor, Sidharth will be playing his protégé.
Both of them essay strong-minded individuals who have completely different views but are right in their own way.
The Team's Shooting Experience In Kashmir
The Aiyaary team wrapped up the Kashmir schedule in flat seven days. According to a leading tabloid, they interacted with the locals as well as the army in the Valley.
A source stated, "It was humbling to witness the difficult conditions in which the jawans lived and the constant danger they faced. For the jawans too, interacting with Sid and Manoj and posing for pictures with them was a wonderful experience."
The source further added, "Given the kind of films Neeraj and Friday Filmworks always make, people everywhere have faith that he will not misrepresent the locals or the state as a whole.
The authorities were extremely supportive given the sensitivity of the story and the shooting locations and it was a wonderful experience for everybody involved."
Meanwhile, Sid has been treating his fans with picturesque locations of Kashmir. Here's a glimpse..
Move like #sunnydeol paahji in Betaab valley in #Kashmir #shoot #Aiyaary
A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@s1dofficial) on Jun 14, 2017 at 7:59am PDT
Best cycle ride in India #morning #outdoor #cycling #Kashmir #sidfit #nofilter
A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@s1dofficial) on Jun 13, 2017 at 5:47am PDT