 »   »   » DISGUSTING! Ramgopal Varma Shares An EXPLICIT Picture Of Sania Mirza On Instagram; Gets SLAMMED

Ramgopal Varma has stirred the hornet's nest once again! The filmmaker who recently announced his exit from Twitter has created controversy once again.

Remember the time when he wrote a post on Womans' Day mentioning, "I wish all the women in the world give men as much happiness as Sunny Leone gives." and was slammed by his followers for saying so?" RGV has yet again said something nasty!

If the title of his latest short film wasn't sensational enough, the filmmaker linked an explicit picture of tennis player Sania Mirza to his film 'Meri Beti Sunny Leone Banna Chahti Hain' in order to 'expose regressive mindsets."

A post shared by RGV (@rgvzoomin) on Jun 7, 2017 at 4:33am PDT

He captioned the picture as, "A girl told someone,MBSLBCI reminded her of,though she was very good at Tennis her father refused to permit her to play beyond a age because she will have to wear skirts ..The film is about exposing these regressive minds who use a girl's sexuality against herself"

Naturally, RGV earned the irk of the Twitterattis who lost no time in slamming him for posting the offensive picture. But it seems that Ramgopal Verma doesn't care a damn about it!

Sigh, some people never just change!