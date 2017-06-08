 »   »   » HE JUST BROKE OUR HEARTS! Why Is Prabhas Refraining From Joining Twitter?

Baahubali's massive success turned Prabhas into an overnight sensation with the ladies going gaga over him.

In the age of internet, where celebs make their presence felt on the social media accounts in order to connect with their fans and keep a tab on their popularity meter, Prabhas is one of the actors who prefers to keep a low profile instead.



Read on to know what his fans did next...



Prabhas' Fans Approached Rana Daggubati Prabhas' fans who wants him to join Twitter, approached his 'Baahubali' co-star Rana Daggubati, who is quite social media savvy and regularly keeps interacting with his fans via Q&A sessions on his Twitter account.

The Fans Requested Rana To Make Prabhas Join Twitter During his recent Twitter interaction with his fans, he came upon an unusual request where a fan club dedicated to Prabhas requested him to bring his friend on the social media platform.

Rana's Reply Broke Hearts Rana was quick to reply and revealed "I tried. I promise."

Rana Failed To Get Prabhas Join Twitter Rana, who is known to be a close friend with Prabhas revealed that he tried to make Prabhas join Twitter but simply failed.

Prabhas Is Known To Be A Private Person Prabhas is known to be extremely private person and usually prefers to stay away from the hullabaloo of social media. In fact, all the pages out there by the name of Prabhas on Twitter and Instagram are actually his fan pages.

His Clean-Shaven Look Which Is Going Viral On The Internet Meanwhile, the actor has shed his 'Baahubali' image and is currently sporting a clean-shaven look. His leaked picture has already gone viral and has been receiving a mixed reaction.



On the work front, Prabhas' next film is Saaho. Coming back to his presence on social media, do you folks think that he will change his mind soon?