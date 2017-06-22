 »   »   »  He's Over It! Ranbir Kapoor Doesn't Want To Talk About His Break-Up With Katrina Kaif Anymore

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were one of the most loved Bollywood couple until things went awry last year in January and the duo parted ways.

They ain't together anymore but these two are constantly asked about their split wherever they go. A similar thing happened with Ranbir Kapoor when he was giving an interview to India Today for his upcoming film Jagga Jasoos.



Here's what Ranbir had to say about his fall-out with Kat...



I'M Over It When asked about all the conjectures that did the rounds when he was shooting with his ex girlfriend Katrina for Jagga Jasoos, Ranbir answered, "Whatever I felt at that time, I'm over it. I don't want to bring that negativity back in my life or say anything that will diss people. It's fine. We're actors. It's part of show business."

Ranbir On Rumours About Him And Katrina Refusing To Shoot "You know there were rumours that we re-shot and we didn't do it. There were rumours that budget went too high, well, honest Disney has been very gracious and good to us.

There were rumours that me and Katrina refused to shoot. This film is as important to Katrina as it's to me. It's about our careers and we have attached ourselves to this film. So everything was not true."

On Why He Shies Away From Social Media "Actors should maintain a mystery about themselves. Social media is too much of a responsibility. I'm too lazy to be on social media. I can't look and act perfect all the time. Invisibility is a super power."

Ranbir On Katrina's Recent Comment About Not Working With Him Ever Again "The way I handled it was that I called her and said what the hell you are saying and how can you lose on such a great creative partner. She said it didn't say it. It was like a joke and we keep on pulling each other's legs.

She is not somebody who would talk like that. It's not her language. We have been lucky together in terms of creative partnership. She lets me shine and she is not selfish."



Do you folks agree with what Ranbir had to say?