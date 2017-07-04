 »   »   » PUTTING RUMOURS TO REST! Ranbir Kapoor Finally OPENS Up About The Woman He Will Marry

Ever since Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif parted ways last year, speculations regarding the former's marriage plans have been a hot topic of discussion. And why not! He is now one of the most eligible bachelors in town.

The actor is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Jagga Jasoos. During a recent media interaction, he was asked about the reports of his arranged marriage being planned, doing the rounds. Here's how Ranbir reacted to it...



Why Will I Hide My Marriage? Ranbir said, "When I do get married, why will I hide it?

There Is No Such Thing Of An Arranged Marriage The 'Jagga Jasoos' actor quipped, "There were a lot of reports suggesting that my mom flew to London to look for a girl for me. There is no such thing of an arranged marriage."

No Pressure From My Parents Or Grandmother Ranbir added, "My parents have not put any pressure on me. Neither has my grandmother."

I Will Marry The Woman I Am In Love With He said, "One good thing is that they have left it on me. I will marry the woman I am in love with. It is as simple as that."

How The Rumours Of Ranbir's Arranged Marriage Began It all started when a leading tabloid reported that an arranged marriage is on the cards for Ranbir when he and his mom Neetu had a hush-hush meeting with a well-known family in London.

Uncle Randhir Too Had Brushed Off These Rumours Ranbir's uncle actor Randhir Kapoor had reacted to those reports and was quoted saying to HT, "Ranbir is having a terrific time with all the success and the money he's got, and age being in his favour too. Why does he have to get married and spoil it all so soon?"



And now, with Ranbir himself clearing the air about the reports of his arranged marriage, it looks like he just saved many girls out there from a heart-break! *winks*