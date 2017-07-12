 »   »   » UNBELIEVABLE! Ranbir Kapoor Finds This Person The Most Irritating On His Family WhatsApp Group

It's quite rare to hear Ranbir Kapoor talk so candidly about his family. Time and time we have got glimpses of him often bonding with his parents, sister and his extended family that includes his uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews during family functions and birthdays!
But this time for the first time, we have the actor spilling secrets about the Kapoor khandaan. Read on to know more...
Where There Is Love, There Is Fight
"We always meet every Sunday at my grandmother's house including the entire family. It starts off with a lot of love, a lot of warmth but there is always a fight. But it is always resolved by the end of the day. The other person has to call up, apologize or send them a gift.'
Quiz Time With Daddy Dearest
"My dad was not around a lot because he was working. But whenever he was out we would make sure that we would go out for dinner once a week. In the car, I remember my father was to play a quiz with my sister and me. It could be general knowledge or something about us. Usually it used to be about food."
How Ranbir Used To Annoy His Sister At The Dinning Table
"My sister is very particular about things. She never sat on the dining table while I was eating lunch or dinner because she used to get irritated by the sound which I used to make while chewing the food. When my dad used to force her to sit next to me, I used to purposely chew my food louder."
Ranbir On Why She Finds His Sister The Most Irritating Person On Their Family WhatsApp Group
"I do have a family WhatsApp group but I think the most irritating person on that group would be my sister. She is the kind of person who doesn't write the entire thing in one message. She puts one line each so your phone keeps beeping. She uses a lot of emojis.
My father is one word person. My mother is very warm so she would probably make it very sweet and positive."
Well, we are quite loving this candid side of Ranbir. Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actor will be seen in Jagga Jasoos opposite Katrina Kaif.