REVENGE SERVED HOT! Ranbir Kapoor Gets INTIMATE With A Model & His RAUNCHY Pictures Go Viral!

These pictures of Ranbir Kapoor, romancing a model, might make his ex-girlfriend, Katrina Kaif, damn jealous!

By:
After sharing lovey-dovey moments for a good five years, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif have parted their ways and it seems the duo, never leaves a chance to make each other go 'oh-so-jealous'.

Recently, Katrina's goofy picture with Salman Khan went viral and now, we have come across a few raunchy pictures of Ranbir Kapoor, in which he can be seen getting intimate with a model!

Ranbir Shoots For A TVC

Wondering what these pictures are all about? Well, seen here is Ranbir Kapoor, shooting for a TVC for Macroman.

Ranbir Sheds His Inhibitions..

The Kapoor scion can be seen shedding his inhibitions, while romancing this model for the TVC.

Isn’t He Looking Damn Hot?

The actor is indeed looking very hot, while striking some intimate pose for the camera.

Dear Ranveer, You Gotta See These Pics!

On a different note, we gotta say that Ranveer Singh, here is your tough competitor, making girls say ‘Oo-laa-la'.

A Rare Sight For All The RK Fans

However, it is a rare sight for all the fans, to see Ranbir Kapoor go bold for a TVC.

Did You Notice?

In these viral pictures, apart from his raunchy pose, anything else that is grabbing our eyeballs is Ranbir Kapoor's bulky look.

Ranbir Looks Bulky

We all know that he is leaving no stones unturned to look as similar as Sanjay Dutt in the upcoming biopic of Rajkumar's Hirani.

Ranbir Gears Up For JJ

On the professional front, Ranbir will be next seen in Jagga Jasoos that also casts Katrina Kaif in the lead role.

Ranbir On Promoting JJ With Katrina

Recently, Ranbir was spotted at an event and broke his silence over Jagga Jasoos film promotion with Katrina. When asked about the same, he had said, "Katrina has worked very hard on the film. The film is hers as much as it is mine. We will promote it really well, and release it well too."

Ranbir-Katrina To Promote JJ In The Best Way Possible

He had further added, "When we make a film, we make it with lots of love and sincerity. We would like to put it across in the best way possible."

When Ranbir Talked About Himself As The Producer..

At the same event, Ranbir had also mentioned that, "We all know that it is my (Ranbir) first film as producer and I hope everyone supports and loves the film. I hope that the audience likes it too."

Story first published: Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 9:33 [IST]
