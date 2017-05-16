 »   »   » REVENGE SERVED HOT! Ranbir Kapoor Gets INTIMATE With A Model & His RAUNCHY Pictures Go Viral!

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
After sharing lovey-dovey moments for a good five years, Ranbir
Kapoor and Katrina Kaif have parted their ways and it seems the
duo, never leaves a chance to make each other go
'oh-so-jealous'.
Recently, Katrina's goofy picture with Salman Khan went viral
and now, we have come across a few raunchy pictures of Ranbir
Kapoor, in which he can be seen getting intimate with a model!
All Picture Courtesy: Twitter
Ranbir Shoots For A TVC
Wondering what these pictures are all about? Well, seen here is
Ranbir Kapoor, shooting for a TVC for Macroman.
Ranbir Sheds His
Inhibitions..
The Kapoor scion can be seen shedding his inhibitions, while
romancing this model for the TVC.
Isn’t He Looking Damn Hot?
The actor is indeed looking very hot, while striking some
intimate pose for the camera.
Dear Ranveer, You Gotta See
These Pics!
On a different note, we gotta say that Ranveer Singh, here is
your tough competitor, making girls say ‘Oo-laa-la'.
A Rare Sight For All The RK
Fans
However, it is a rare sight for all the fans, to see Ranbir
Kapoor go bold for a TVC.
Did You Notice?
In these viral pictures, apart from his raunchy pose, anything
else that is grabbing our eyeballs is Ranbir Kapoor's bulky
look.
Ranbir Looks Bulky
We all know that he is leaving no stones unturned to look as
similar as Sanjay Dutt in the upcoming biopic of Rajkumar's
Hirani.
Ranbir Gears Up For JJ
On the professional front, Ranbir will be next seen in Jagga
Jasoos that also casts Katrina Kaif in the lead role.
Ranbir On Promoting JJ With
Katrina
Recently, Ranbir was spotted at an event and broke his silence
over Jagga Jasoos film promotion with Katrina. When asked about the
same, he had said, "Katrina has worked very hard on the film. The
film is hers as much as it is mine. We will promote it really well,
and release it well too."
Ranbir-Katrina To Promote JJ In
The Best Way Possible
He had further added, "When we make a film, we make it with lots
of love and sincerity. We would like to put it across in the best
way possible."
When Ranbir Talked About Himself
As The Producer..
At the same event, Ranbir had also mentioned that, "We all know
that it is my (Ranbir) first film as producer and I hope everyone
supports and loves the film. I hope that the audience likes it
too."
Story first published: Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 9:33 [IST]
