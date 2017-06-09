 »   »   » MY EYES! Ranbir Kapoor & Katrina Kaif Look All Love; First Time Spotted Together Post Break-up [PIX]

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif are one the most talked about ex-couples of the B-town! They started the shooting of Jagga Jasoos when they were dating each other and even after break-up, they shot many crucial scenes of the film!

After almost an year, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif spotted together as they attended the song launch event of their upcoming film and boy, ou juts cannot miss their pictures.



Katrina & Ranbir’s Selfie You would be lying if you say that didn't crave to see them together. Presenting the selfie of the day featuring Katrina Kaif , Ranbir Kapoor and Anurag Basu.

Ranbir On Katrina While attending the song launch, Ranbir Ranbir Kapoor declares Katrina Kaif as the best dancer in the industry.

What A Humble Actor At the event, not only Ranbir talked about his project, Jagga Jasoos but also apologised for too much delay.

Censored! Seen here is Ranbir Kapoor sharing a censored moment with Anurag Basu, while Katrina Kaif looks on.

Ranbir-Katrina Get Chatty It was indeed a pleasant surprise to see Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif so comfortable in each other's company.

Here’s How Katrina Used To Pull Ranbir’s Legs At the do, Ranbir also revealed how Katrina used to tease him. "Katrina Kaif always tell me that she gave me two hits Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani and Rajneeti," said Ranbir.

Ranbir On Suggesting Movie Name To SRK Ranbir Kapoor admits that he has only suggested SRK the title of his next film i.e., "Jab Harry Met Sajal." He further said, "Main Mannat aa raha hoon 5000Rs lene"

Ranbir On Anurag Basu Ranbir, who has earlier worked with Anurag Basu in Barfi, says, "I think Anurag Basu is the finest director in our industry."

We Will Be Waiting! Talking about film promotion, Ranbir said, "This is our film. We will present it the best way possible. On 1st July, we will kick-start the promotions."

Ranbir On His Character Talking about his character in the film, Ranbir Kapoor reveals, "Jagga has stammering problem, he sings fluently, the father son relationship is sweet."



With music composed by Pritam, the Disney and Pictureshuru Production's project is set to release on July 14.