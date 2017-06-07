 »   »   » Ranbir Kapoor & Katrina Kaif Will Be UPSET! Rishi Kapoor Said This About Their LIVE-IN RELATIONSHIP!

Rumours have been always rife that Ranbir Kapoor's parents (Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor) never accepted Katrina Kaif as their 'bahu' and apparently, it's one of the main reasons, why they aren't together today!

Recently, in tête-à-tête with Spotboye, Rishi Kapoor made some shocking revelations about Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina kaif's live-in relationship and it will surely leave the ex-couple upset!

Rishi Kapoor On Why Ranbir Doesn’t Smoke In Front Of Him "We (Rishi & Ranbir Kapoor) have a drink together. He doesn't smoke probably out of respect. I didn't in front of my father, my father didn't in front of his father. I am built that way." Does Rishi Kapoor Get Upset With Ranbir’s GFs? "No, I don't have an issue with his girlfriends," said Rishi Kapoor. To Whom Is Rishi Kapoor Referring? "He always brought his girlfriends home and I went to his house when he was sharing his house with another girlfriend of his." Rishi On Katrina’s Live-in Relationship With Ranbir When asked if that girl is Katrina Kaif, Rishi Kapoor rather gave a bold statement and said, "I don't know. I don't know her name. (Ohh...laughs). She (Katrina) was also one of them." Is Ranbir Petrified By Rishi’s Nature? "No. He is not petrified. Perhaps it's out of love and sheer respect. We talk work and otherwise, when it's needed." Rishi Reveals Why Ranbir Is A Momma’s Boy "He is more close to Neetu because over the years, when I was busy, most of my time went to my work. Hence, the children had their mother mostly. So, I guess, he is attached." Rishi Kapoor Is One Conservative Father Speaking about himself, Rishi Kapoor says, "I am a very conservative father also." Senior Kapoor Shares Different Relationship With Jr. Kapoor "I have said in my book that I share a very different relationship with my son. And you are talking about a grandfather, that's two generations apart," further adds Mr Kapoor. What’s Going With Ranbir & Katrina? Coming back to Ranbir & Katrina, the duo will soon kick-start the promotion of their upcoming film, Jagga Jasoos. Note Down the Date! After being postponed for innumerable times, Jagga Jasoos is all set to hit the theatres on July 14, 2017.

