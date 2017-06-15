 »   »   » Are You Listening Salman? Ranbir Kapoor Keeps An Eye On Katrina Kaif Even After Their Break-Up!

Yesterday we told you about how Ranbir Kapoor couldn't stop pulling Katrina Kaif's leg while they were spreading a word about their upcoming film Jagga Jasoos at a radio station.

Now, we have some more fresh scoop about these former lovers that will leave you surprised. Scroll down to read further...



Katrina On Keeping Her Social Media Account Updated During the interview when they touched upon the topic of social media, Katrina said, "Once you are on social media, then it is a bit of a task to keep your account updated.

Katrina Kaif Reveals The Real Reason Why Ranbir Is Not On Social Media Kat quipped, "Ranbir is a lazy person. It would be hard for him to keep posting on his account. That is why he is not on social media."

Ranbir Was The Third Person To Follow Katrina On Instagram And then Ranbir made some really interesting revelation which set us into thinking. He said, "I am on Instagram. I was the third person to follow Katrina Kaif." Ahem, ahem!

Ranbir Reveals He Keeps A Tab On Katrina's Instagram Page He further added, "What's more, I keep an eye on her account. The moment she posts a pic, I call her and discuss the picture with her saying what is the purpose of the pic, the angles and everything." Hahahaa..that's damn funny now!

Meanwhile Ranbir Is Waiting For His Infant Nephew Taimur To Join The Film Industry When the conversation steered towards Ranbir's nephew, baby Taimur who is currently the internet sensation, the actor said, "I have seen him only when he was 3 months old and there was less glow on his face. And when I saw his fresh pics on the Internet, I was like, ‘Whoa! who is he?'

Taimur has got the best of both his parents Saif and Kareena. Now, we are just looking forward to him joining films soon."





Coming back to Jagga Jasoos, after several delays, the film is finally hitting the big screens on 14th July. Are you folks looking forward to watch it?