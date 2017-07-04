 »   »   » SHE HASN'T ACTED AT ALL! This Time Ranbir Kapoor Makes FUN Of Katrina Kaif's Acting Skills!

And the banter continues... Trust Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif for keeping you hooked till July 14th with their banters during Jagga Jasoos promotions. The duo never leaves a single chance to pull each other's leg.

This time, Ranbir Kapoor mocks at Katrina Kaif over her acting skills and this is what he ended up saying about her when he was promoting JJ at a TV show.

Does Katrina Kaif Overact? "I have overacted, yes. But Katrina? I don't think Katrina has ever done that. In fact, there are films were she hasn't acted at all. So yes, she has never overacted in a film." Katrina Interrupts Ranbir When Katrina interrupted Ranbir by saying, "Sorry, what did you say?", Ranbir was quick enough to correct himself and here's what he said. Ranbir Corrects Himself "When I say you haven't acted in few films, I mean that you were so flawlessly natural that you didn't need to ‘act'. In Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara you were so natural." Recently, Ranbir Called Katrina 'Hyper' Only recently, Ranbirhad given a funny name to Katrina and said, "Katrina's middle name is hyper. She is hyper especially when the movie is out for a release." I'm The Calming Effect On Katrina: Ranbir "She thinks people don't know it, we should market more, promote it more. Because she really believes in herself. I am the calming effect on her. I tell her to calm down." When Katrina Mocked Ranbir Not just that, a few days ago, Katrina took a sly dig at Ranbir over his producer hat and had said,"As a producer, I don't think he (Ranbir) has done much in the film, honestly. Disney has done a fantastic job, they supported us all along the journey." Katrina On Her Equation With Ranbir "Honestly, it's Dada's (Anurag Basu's) creation. We have come on set everyday, there was almost like a little joking competition which was happening, which has been seen in the media as well." Ranbir Is My Bestie: Katrina "But I think some people misunderstood it. They are taking that in the wrong way. We were enjoying it. But people are misunderstanding it. Ranbir is my best friend."

As we mentioned above, till Jagga Jasoos releases, you can expect some more nok-jhok moments from Ranbir & Katrina. After all, 'film promotion ke liye Jagga kuch bhi karega'. *wink wink*

