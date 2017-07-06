 »   »   » Ranbir Kapoor On Cousin Aadar’s Debut: He’ll Have To Face The Conversation On Nepotism!

Ranbir Kapoor's cousin, Aadar Jain, is set to make his film debut and the Jagga Jasoos actor said he is aware that the youngster will have to face questions about nepotism. Yash Raj Films is launching Aadar, grandson of late actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, in a film which also features another debutante, Anya Singh. The film will be directed by Habib Faisal, who launched Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in his 2012 movie Ishaqzaade.

At a special event today, Aadar and Anya were introduced by Ranbir and Anushka Sharma. "When Aadar called and told me that he bagged the film, I felt a lot of pride and gratefulness. But at the same time, I was a little nervous, not knowing how this boy will be accepted. It is a funny industry," Ranbir told reporters.

Ranbir-Aadar Ranbir Kapoor extends his support to his cousin Aadar's debut in Bollywood. Anushka Sharma Anushka Sharma also extended her support to the debutantes. Aadar & Anya Singh Aadar & Anya Singh are going to debut under Yash Raj Films banner. Aadar Aadar has a good support in the industry already and we're sure he'll succeed.

"Yes, the platform that he has will spark a debate about insiders vs outsiders, nepotism and all of that. But I am going to keep that aside for now. Eventually we will talk about it, he will have to face it." Aadar's brother Armaan Jain already made his debut as an actor with Lekar Hum Deewana Dil in 2014. Aadar, who is the son of Reema and Manoj Jain, said he is honoured to be making his acting debut as it has always been his dream.