 »   »   » No More Cold Vibes! Ranbir Kapoor & Ranveer Singh Chill Together At Arjun Kapoor's B'day Bash [Pics]

Remember how social media did not stop buzzing when Deepika Padukone's rumoured boyfriend, Ranveer Singh and ex-boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor graced Koffee With Karan together?

Well, last night, one more time, we saw the re-union of Ranbir and Ranveer at Arjun Kapoor's birthday bash and boy, they look all chilled out and we can't stop swooning over their picture.

Ranbir & Ranveer Karan Johar shared this picture from Arjun Kapoor's birthday bash and boy, how hotdoes Ranbir Kapoor look in his long hair! The Gunday Guys "With the #gunday boys!!!! @arjunkapoor @ranveersingh #arjunkabirthday," Karan Johar captioned the picture. With The B'day Boy "Happy birthday @arjunkapoor!!! Have a super special year!!! Big love always ❤️❤️❤️❤️ ," wrote Karan Johar. Arjun With Mohit "Happy birthday brother!! The celebrations just begun!!," posted Arjun Kapoor's cousin, Mohit Marwah. Arjun With Ileana & Athiya Here's the picture of birthday boy, celebrating his day with his Mubarakan co-stars, Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty. How Sweet! Arjun & Athiya look all love in this sweet picture. Don't they? HBD, Arjun! Filmibeat wishes a very happy birthday to this handsome Kapoor kin. Arjun's Work Front On the professional front, Arjun will be next seen in Mubarakan, which is all set to hit the theatres on 28 July 2017.

Arjun plays a dual role in the film and will be seen sporting a turban for his innocent character 'Charan', while his another character 'Karan' is presumably the mischievous one of the two.

The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Ileana D' Cruz and Athiya Shetty in pivotal roles.