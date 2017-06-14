 »   »   » NOT HIS CUP OF TEA! Ranbir Kapoor REVEALS Jagga Jasoos Is His First & Last Film As A Producer

One simply cannot deny that Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most talented actors among the Gen X even though he had a hard luck at the box office with his last few films.

In fact when Ranbir decided to dabble with production with 'Jagga Jasoos', there was buzz that the actor is planning to revive RK Studios established by his late grandfather and Bollywood's original showman, Raj Kapoor.



But it seems that the actor is done with filmmaking. Read on to know more...



Ranbir Doesn't Wish To Produce Films Anymore A Mid-day report quoted him as saying, "I have realised it's not my cup of tea. This [Jagga Jasoos] is my first and last film as a producer."

Ranbir Says He Is Lazy He added, "I am happy being an actor. I am lazy and don't think I am cut out to be a filmmaker. I am glad, though, that I have been credited as producer for 'Jagga Jasoos'.

He Doesn't Want To Play Blame-Game For Jagga Jasoos' Delay In Release Ranbir was quoted as saying, "None of us knew that the film would take so much time. I think it's everyone's mistake and we are all to be blamed for the delay."

Jagga Jasoos Is A Cute Father-Son Story He quipped, "When dada (director Anurag Basu) and I got into a discussion almost three years ago, we realised that we don't have specific films in India for children. So, we wanted to make one that families would enjoy. It's a visual treat with thrilling elements; it's a cute father-son story."

I Act Not To Impress Myself When asked about stardom and box office success Ranbir said, "I act not to impress myself, so I need all my films to do well. When a film works at the box office, it reflects the fact that people are watching the film; to have that understanding as any actor is really important."

Ranbir Hints At A Sequel To Jagga Jasoos "When we planned Jagga Jasoos, we already thought of making its sequel. In this movie, I am searching for my father, and the way this movie is made, I am sure my grandchildren are going to be searching for me in the sequel."



Meanwhile, do you folks think Ranbir took the right decision of not producing films anymore. Do let us know what you guys have to say.