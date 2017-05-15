 »   »   » Ranbir Kapoor To Endorse Online Travel Portal

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, an avid traveller, was on Monday
announced as brand ambassador of online travel portal
Yatra.com.
"I am an avid traveller myself and travel has played an
important part in my films. So a partnership with a travel brand
like Yatra was a natural fit for me. I am particularly excited to
be part of this new journey and I am looking forward to a long and
fulfilling 'Yatra' with the brand," Ranbir said in a statement.
Popularly known for portraying versatile and youthful roles on
screen in films like "Tamasha" and "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani",
Ranbir has been chosen to endorse the platform as he is
"technologically savvy, modern and has a passion for
travelling".
On roping in the actor, Sharat Dhall, Chief Operating Officer
(B2C), Yatra.com, said: "Ranbir's persona is in line with these
qualities, and he also brings with him a sense of casual coolness
that today's youth relates to."
The fact that Ranbir appeals to all age groups and demographics
is also exciting for the brand officials, said Vikrant Mudaliar,
Chief Marketing Officer, Yatra.com.
Please Wait while comments are loading...