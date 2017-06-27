 »   »   » WHAT'S WRONG WITH THEM! Ranbir Kapoor Tries To HUMILIATE Katrina Kaif But She SHUTS Him Up!

Ever since Ranbir Kapoor & Katrina Kaif are on the promotional spree of their upcoming film, Jagga Jasoos, people can't stop gossiping about their fakeness and bad co-ordination.

While we gotta praise the ex-couple for not letting their personal reasons come between their work, we wish Ranbir & Katrina could be more cordial with each other.



Recently, while interacting with VJ Xerxes, Ranbir didn't leave a single chance to take a potshot at Katrina and just like him, the latter too, gave it back to him and the awkwardness was quite visible! Here's what they said about each other..



Here's How It Started It all started when Katrina was asked to talk about her character 'Shruti' in the film and she started talking about her character and revealed both Shruti & Jagga are emotional people.

Ranbir Cuts Off Katrina In The Middle Of Her Interview Before Katrina could finish her statement, Ranbir jumped in saying how Katrina's character treats him like a kid, ‘like he knows nothing'.

Katrina Looked Irritated Unhappy with Ranbir's interference, Katrina told, "And in real life he treats me like a kid like I know nothing because he won't let me finish my sentences."

Ranbir's Reply To Katrina Post listening Katrina's reply, Ranbir interjects, "In life, I am talking about in film." and started describing her on-screen character.

Katrina Mimes Ranbir "Her character is disaster prone. She is calamity Jane. Wherever she goes, disaster follows...," says Ranbir, while Katrina mimes "I can also say this."

Katrina Tries To Shut Ranbir Up It seems, Ranbir didn't realise that Katrina was making face at him, the actress tries to shut him up by saying, "You do realise you're talking about my character when I am sitting right here."

Ranbir To Kat: I'm The Producer When Katrina tried to speak about her own character, Ranbir replied, "Yeah, but you are not saying it properly. I am the producer of the film. I can talk about it." This statement of Ranbir was quite surprising!

Katrina Takes A Potshot At Ranbir In the same interview, when Xerxes asked Katrina how it was to work with Ranbir, she told, "Before, he used to come to the sets thinking we are in this together. Now he comes on the sets to teach me and we just need to understand that we are in his great presence."

Ahem Ahem! On which Ranbir replied, "I just want to... you know... better her in any which way possible as a human being and as an artist, as an actress, as a star."

What Do You Think About Them? Don't you think Ranbir & Katrina are trying too hard to be normal with each other during the film promotions? Tell us in the comments section below!



