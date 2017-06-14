 »   »   » SO NAUGHTY! Ranbir Kapoor Pulls Katrina Kaif's Leg By Indirectly Hinting About Deepika Padukone

The Jagga Jasoos fever has finally caught the town! Currently, former lovers Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif are busy doing radio promotions for this Anurag Basu directorial and the film's songs are already a hit with the audience.

While Ranbir and Katrina are spotted all smiles these days while they are together during promotions, we recently came across something interesting as reported by Spotboye that made us realise how mischievous Ranbir can be at times.



Read on to know more about it...



Radio Jockey Asked Katrina Which Was The Last Ranbir Kapoor Film That She Watched Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were spreading a word about Jagga Jasoos on a radio station. During the course of the interview, the RJ asked Kat, "Aapne Ranbir ki kaunsi film last dekhi."

Katrina Was Taken Back Katrina was taken by the question and requested for a second to think about the answer.

Ranbir Dropped A Bomb However, Ranbir seemed to be in a mood for some mischief and asked Katrina, "Did you see Tamasha?"

Katrina Was Left Speechless An awkward Katrina replied in negative.

Ranbir Poked Fun At Katrina Not willing to let go, Ranbir continued to nudge her further and asked, ""Why? Tumne Tamasha kyun nai dekhi?"

Here's What Katrina Replied With a nasty smile, the Jagga Jasoos' lady replied, "I don't know!"

Ranbir Kapoor Irritates Katrina By Indirectly Hinting About Deepika However Ranbir wasn't satisfied with Katrina's answer and ended up indirectly hinting at Deepika's Padukone's name. He said, "You just didn't like it, you didn't want to see it," he said, to which a visibly irritated Kat replied, "Have some coffee... Let me have some coffee too."

The Deepika Factor We all know that Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif share cold vibes; Ranbir being the common factor here. Further there were even rumours about how Katrina got Deepika replaced with Anushka Sharma in Shahrukh Khan- Aanand L. Rai film.

However time and again, both the leading ladies have denied their catfights.





Coming back to Ranbir-Katrina, one wonders if the former lovers are back to being friends or is it just another publicity stunt for their upcoming film? What do you folks think?