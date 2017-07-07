 »   »   » Ranbir Kapoor Wants To Do Some 'Manly' Roles

Ranbir Kapoor, who will be seen as a school boy in the forthcoming film "Jagga Jasoos", says since he will turn 35 soon, he needs to do some "manly" roles from now on.

In the Anurag Basu directorial, Ranbir's character studies in school and is in search of his missing father.

Talking about it, the "Wake Up Sid" star said in a statement: "It's very important that every artiste keeps the child-like thing, but I think this is my last year. I can't be a child again. I have to do some manly roles as I'm turning 35 this year. So this one's the last or else I'll keep performing coming-of-age in my every film."

Disney and Pictureshuru Production's "Jagga Jasoos" is set to release on July 14. It also stars Katrina Kaif.