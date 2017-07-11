 »   »   » OMG! This Man Told All The INSIDE SECRET DETAILS About Ranbir Kapoor's Girlfriends To Rishi Kapoor

OMG! This Man Told All The INSIDE SECRET DETAILS About Ranbir Kapoor's Girlfriends To Rishi Kapoor

Just like any other guy, Ranbir Kapoor too shies away from sharing details about his girlfriends with his father Rishi Kapoor but even after that he knows every little secret detail about his personal life.

And you will be surprised to know that there is a man who knows so much about Ranbir's life and he is the one who tells everything to Rishi. Scroll down to know who this source is.

His Parents Know Everything

"Ranbir revealed to a web portal that even though he doesn't share much with the parents and even they don't ask, they still know everything that goes on in RK's life.''

Even About His Secret Meetings

''The people he is meeting, the people that are coming home to see him, the time he is coming in and leaving the house, Everything!"

Ranbir Reveals Who Is The Culprit Behind It

"It is my watchman. He has been with us for years now.''

He Knows So Much

''He obviously knows all about who is coming in, to meet whom, at what hour.''

He Gives All The Information To My Dad Or Mom

''So each morning, he goes and gives all the khabar (an update) to mom or dad, sometimes both of them.''

Anything Controversial Is Put Under The Carpet

"We have normal, comfortable conversations. Anything controversial is put under the carpet.''

It's Their Way Of Letting Me Be

''That is also their way of letting me be.''

On the work front, Ranbir is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Jagga Jasoos.

