 »   »   » Ranveer Singh Talks About His Role In Padmavati! Calls Alauddin Khilji 'Haivaan'!

Ranveer Singh is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati along with Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor and the starcast has not spoken anything about the movie, thanks to SLB's dikkat.

However, Ranveer Singh was in a good mood and spilled the beans about his character Alauddin Khilji and said, "What a guy! Can't believe he does the things he does, he is an appalling human being. You can't even call him a human being; call him a 'Haivaan'." The word Haivaan means devil, bad, eveil, cruel and so on!