 »   »   » Ranveer Singh Talks About His Role In Padmavati! Calls Alauddin Khilji 'Haivaan'!

Ranveer Singh Talks About His Role In Padmavati! Calls Alauddin Khilji 'Haivaan'!

By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Ranveer Singh is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati along with Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor and the starcast has not spoken anything about the movie, thanks to SLB's dikkat.

However, Ranveer Singh was in a good mood and spilled the beans about his character Alauddin Khilji and said, "What a guy! Can't believe he does the things he does, he is an appalling human being. You can't even call him a human being; call him a 'Haivaan'." The word Haivaan means devil, bad, eveil, cruel and so on!

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh finally opened up about his character Alauddin Khilji in Padmavati.

Haivan

Haivan

Ranveer Singh called his character Alauddin Khilji 'Haivan'.

Haivaan Meaning?

Haivaan Meaning?

The word Haivaan means bad, cruel, evil, devil and so on.

Padmavati

Padmavati

Padmavati also stars Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles.

An SLB Film

An SLB Film

Padmavati is helmed by the ace film-maker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Problems Galore

Problems Galore

Padmavati has been facing a lot of problems since the beginning of its shooting.

Grand Release

Grand Release

The film is all set to hit the theatres by the end of 2017.

Read more about: ranveer singh
Story first published: Friday, May 26, 2017, 13:59 [IST]
Other articles published on May 26, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos