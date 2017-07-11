 »   »   » Ranveer Singh Chases Ileana D'Cruz & Wants To Be Her Boyfriend! But What About Deepika Padukone?

Ranveer Singh Chases Ileana D'Cruz & Wants To Be Her Boyfriend! But What About Deepika Padukone?

The high energy Ranveer Singh is at it again with his witty antics and this time, he's chasing the Rustom actress Ileana D'Cruz in a funny clip posted on his Instagram handle. The clip shows Ranveer running madly behind Ileana with the song Hawa Hawa, and in the end, she punches and pushes him off.

We gotta say that Ranveer Singh is a total sport and went out of his way to promote his close friend Arjun Kapoor's upcoming film Mubarakan. The film stars Arjun Kapoor and Ileana D'cruz in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on July 28, 2017.

Ranveer Singh & Ileana D'cruz's video is pretty funny!

The clip shows Ileana D'cruz being chased by Ranveer Singh all across the room.

Ileana D'cruz finally ends up giving a punch to Ranveer Singh, in a joking way of course!

The clip is a part of the promotions for her upcoming film Mubarakan.

Mubarakan stars Arjun Kapoor and Ileana D'cruz in the lead roles.

Mubarakan also stars Anil Kapoor, Athiya Shetty and Neha Sharma.

The film is all set to be released on 28 July 2017.

Ranveer Singh is a good sport and will do anything to promote his friend Arjun Kapoor's film.

Ileana D'cruz will next be seen in two movies such as Mubarakan and Baadshaho.

She was also seen in a music video by Atif Aslam titled Pehla Dafa.

The music video ended up having close to 6.7 crore views on YouTube.

We're sure Ileana's upcoming movies will all be a hit at the box office.

Watch the funny clip below!

Hawa Tight!!!! 😂😂😂 #HawaHawa #Mubarakan @arjunkapoor @ileana_official @anilskapoor @athiyashetty

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Jul 10, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

Story first published: Tuesday, July 11, 2017, 10:31 [IST]
