 »   »   » Ranveer Singh Chases Ileana D'Cruz & Wants To Be Her Boyfriend! But What About Deepika Padukone?

The high energy Ranveer Singh is at it again with his witty antics and this time, he's chasing the Rustom actress Ileana D'Cruz in a funny clip posted on his Instagram handle. The clip shows Ranveer running madly behind Ileana with the song Hawa Hawa, and in the end, she punches and pushes him off.

We gotta say that Ranveer Singh is a total sport and went out of his way to promote his close friend Arjun Kapoor's upcoming film Mubarakan. The film stars Arjun Kapoor and Ileana D'cruz in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on July 28, 2017.

Watch the funny clip below!