In Pictures: Ranveer Singh Gets Injured On Padmavati Set But What He Did Next Will Win Your Heart!
We all know that Ranveer Singh is one crazy actor! To get under the skin of his on-screen character, he can go to any extent.
Yesterday night (May 26, 2017), he got injured on the head while
shooting the climax of Padmavati in Mumbai. Here's what a source
close to the project revealed about the entire accident:
He Hurt Himself While Shooting For Padmavati
"Ranveer hurt himself on the head while shooting for the film
during a particular take but he was so engrossed in the performance
that he did not realise it till cut was called."
When Everyone Realised He Is Hurt Badly..
"It was only after he started bleeding profusely from the head
after 'cut' was called, did everyone realise that he was hurt
badly."
In Pic: Ranveer Outside Leelavati Hospital
"Ranveer received initial first aid on the set and was rushed
immediately to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment."
