 »   »   » In Pictures: Ranveer Singh Gets Injured On Padmavati Set But What He Did Next Will Win Your Heart!

We all know that Ranveer Singh is one crazy actor! To get under the skin of his on-screen character, he can go to any extent.

Yesterday night (May 26, 2017), he got injured on the head while shooting the climax of Padmavati in Mumbai. Here's what a source close to the project revealed about the entire accident:



He Hurt Himself While Shooting For Padmavati "Ranveer hurt himself on the head while shooting for the film during a particular take but he was so engrossed in the performance that he did not realise it till cut was called."

When Everyone Realised He Is Hurt Badly.. "It was only after he started bleeding profusely from the head after 'cut' was called, did everyone realise that he was hurt badly."

In Pic: Ranveer Outside Leelavati Hospital "Ranveer received initial first aid on the set and was rushed immediately to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment."

That's What We Call Dedication! "He completed the basic treatment and returned to the film's set to complete his portions of the shoot. Rather than let his injury slow him down or impact the shoot, Ranveer completed the day's work. He requires stitches on the head," added the source.



The actor will be see as Alauddin Khilji in the period drama, which also features Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor. It is being directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.