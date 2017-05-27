 »   »   » In Pictures: Ranveer Singh Gets Injured On Padmavati Set But What He Did Next Will Win Your Heart!

We all know that Ranveer Singh is one crazy actor! To get under
the skin of his on-screen character, he can go to any extent.
Yesterday night (May 26, 2017), he got injured on the head while
shooting the climax of Padmavati in Mumbai. Here's what a source
close to the project revealed about the entire accident:
He Hurt Himself While Shooting
For Padmavati
"Ranveer hurt himself on the head while shooting for the film
during a particular take but he was so engrossed in the performance
that he did not realise it till cut was called."
When Everyone Realised He Is
Hurt Badly..
"It was only after he started bleeding profusely from the head
after 'cut' was called, did everyone realise that he was hurt
badly."
In Pic: Ranveer Outside
Leelavati Hospital
"Ranveer received initial first aid on the set and was rushed
immediately to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment."
That's What We Call
Dedication!
"He completed the basic treatment and returned to the film's set
to complete his portions of the shoot. Rather than let his injury
slow him down or impact the shoot, Ranveer completed the day's
work. He requires stitches on the head," added the source.
The actor will be see as Alauddin Khilji in the period drama,
which also features Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor. It is being
directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
Story first published: Saturday, May 27, 2017, 8:55 [IST]
Please Wait while comments are loading...