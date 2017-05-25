Ranveer Singh Gets Intense On The Sets Of Padmavati! Scares The Crew Away!
Ranveer Singh has a hyperactive personality and he mingles with everyone on the sets of Padmavati and they all love his company. As soon as he dresses up as Alauddin Khilji, he scares the living daylight out of the crew.
Bollywoodlife reported that when Ranveer Singh gets ready as Alauddin Khilji, he gets so intense and serious that nobody dares to talk to him. The crew talk to him only when required as he gets into the character and turns into a completely serious person.
"Ranveer is a complete team player, a leader and a dynamic source of energy on the sets," revealed an insider to Bollywoodlife.
"When he gets on set everyone loves interacting with him and laughs and jokes around with him like usual."
"However once he gets into his Khilji look in costume and make up and is ready to go on set"
"People almost stay away from him unless needed and things quieten down as he is so compelling in his character when he slips into the skin of Alauddin Khilji."
"It's not easy, becoming so intense every day," concluded the source to Bollywoodlife.