 »   »   » Ranveer Singh Gets Intense On The Sets Of Padmavati! Scares The Crew Away!

Ranveer Singh has a hyperactive personality and he mingles with everyone on the sets of Padmavati and they all love his company. As soon as he dresses up as Alauddin Khilji, he scares the living daylight out of the crew.

Bollywoodlife reported that when Ranveer Singh gets ready as Alauddin Khilji, he gets so intense and serious that nobody dares to talk to him. The crew talk to him only when required as he gets into the character and turns into a completely serious person.