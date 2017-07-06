 »   »   » Ranveer Singh Gets The BEST BIRTHDAY GIFT Ever & It's Related To Aishwarya Rai Bachchan!

Today (July 6, 2017), the heartthrob of the B-town is celebrating his 32nd birthday and you will be elated to know that he got himself the best birthday present ever, this year.

Can you guess what it is? Well, it's related to Paris and two B-town biggies, Shahrukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Couldn't guess? We will tell you!

Ranveer To Have His Wax Statue As per the latest reports and viral pictures, Ranveer Singh is all set to have his wax statue at the Grevin in France, Paris! This Picture Is Going Viral On The Internet Reportedly his measurements were taken last year when he was in the city shooting for Befikre, and if all goes well, the statue might be unveiled today on his 32nd birthday! Ranveer's Reaction On His Wax Statue "It's a truly special birthday present and one that will always bring back beautiful memories of Paris. I love all things French, and am grateful to the museum that they have given me a permanent place in wax in their home and their hearts," stated the actor as per reports on Indian Express. How Are Aish & SRK Connected To This? In case you don't know, Ranveer Singh is the third Bollywood celeb after Shahrukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, to have his own statue in this museum. Gauri With SRK & His Wax Statue Here's the throwback picture of Shahrukh Khan, posing along with his wife Gauri Khan and his wax statue at the Grevin in France. Aishwarya's Wax Statue Post Shahrukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan became the second Bollywood celeb, who got her wax statue at one of Europe's oldest and prestigious Wax Museums 'Musee Grevin', situated in Paris. Did You Know? According to a leading daily, Aishwarya Rai was supposed to be the first Indian to get a wax statue at the prestigious Wax Museum 'Musee Grevin'. Rai was first approached in the year 2008 for the same, but back then, she was quite busy with personal commitments. Hence, it is said that they proceeded with Shahrukh Khan's statue. Coming Back To Ranveer's Birthday Coming back to his birthday, last night, the actor was spotted with his rumoured ladylove, Deepika Padukone as he took her for a spin in the city in his new swanky car.

On the work front, Ranveer will be next seen in Padmavati that also casts Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles.