 »   »   » MAN CRUSH MONDAY! Ranveer Singh Goes SHIRTLESS & We Just Can't Handle It

If you have been following Ranveer Singh on Twitter then you would be aware that the actor doesn't fail to share some of his droolworthy pictures every Monday to make sure that we kind of get over this dreaded day!

Ranveer continues his routine and has now shared two really 'too hot to handle' pictures that is making us go all hearty eyes.



The first picture has Ranveer telling us to sweat for it. Have a look at here...



Meanwhile, the other one has him flaunting his chiselled body with a grungy look as he candidly poses in a ganji and gloves. See, we already told you he's going to be too much to handle!



On the professional front, the actor is currently busy with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati which has him starring alongside his lady love Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor. He will also be sharing screen space in a film with Alia Bhatt for the first time in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy.



In one of her recent interviews, Alia called him a 'total crackpot'.



She was quoted as saying, "Ranveer is a complete crackpot. I have worked with him in ads, and I think I have an idea about what shooting is going to be like. I'm excited because Gully Boy is an emotional story, and our characters are very interesting, so it will be a unique combination.



I have always wanted to work with Zoya (Akhtar), who I think is absolutely fab. This year, I am working with two actors and two directors who I've always wanted to work with."



Well, we are quite excited to watch these two powerhouse of talent together on the celluloid!

