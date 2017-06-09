 »   »   » Ranveer Singh To Get Closer To Deepika Padukone! Plans To Become Her Neighbour In Prabhadevi Apts!

Ranveer Singh had revealed that he was planning to buy a bigger house in Mumbai and rumours are ripe that he's looking no further than Deepika Padukone's apartment Prabhadevi. It looks like Ranveer wants to get closer to Deepika but the actor hasn't confirmed the news yet.

Deepika's 26th floor apartment in Prabhadevi costs a whopping 16 crores and boasts of an area as big as 2,776 sq ft. So will Ranveer splurge the money just to get much closer to Deepika as a neighbour? We'll have to wait and watch for that one!