 »   »   » Ranveer Singh To Get Closer To Deepika Padukone! Plans To Become Her Neighbour In Prabhadevi Apts!

Ranveer Singh To Get Closer To Deepika Padukone! Plans To Become Her Neighbour In Prabhadevi Apts!

By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Ranveer Singh had revealed that he was planning to buy a bigger house in Mumbai and rumours are ripe that he's looking no further than Deepika Padukone's apartment Prabhadevi. It looks like Ranveer wants to get closer to Deepika but the actor hasn't confirmed the news yet.

Deepika's 26th floor apartment in Prabhadevi costs a whopping 16 crores and boasts of an area as big as 2,776 sq ft. So will Ranveer splurge the money just to get much closer to Deepika as a neighbour? We'll have to wait and watch for that one!

Ranveer-Deepika

Ranveer-Deepika

Ranveer Singh wants to become Deepika Padukone's neighbour.

House Hunting

House Hunting

He plans to buy a new house in Prabhadevi apartments.

Prabhadevi Apts

Prabhadevi Apts

Prabhadevi apartments is where Deepika Padukone resides with her family.

26th Floor

26th Floor

Deepika Padukone stays in the 26th floor of Prabhadevi apts.

Mammoth Amount

Mammoth Amount

She paid a mammoth 16 crores to purchase the property.

A Big House

A Big House

She stays in a house with the area of 2,776 sq ft.

Love Love

Love Love

She registered the house in her name in December 2016.

House Hunting

House Hunting

Ranveer Singh had previously said that he wants to buy a new house in Mumbai.

Getting Much Closer?

Getting Much Closer?

It looks like Ranveer wants to get closer to Deepika.

Will He Or Won't He?

Will He Or Won't He?

We'll have to wait and watch if Ranveer will indeed go ahead and become Deepika's neighbour.

Read more about: ranveer singh, deepika padukone
Other articles published on Jun 9, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos