 »   »   » RARE PICS: 'Birthday Boy' Nawazuddin Siddiqui Was Always A Talent To Watch Out For!

From his barely noticed role of a terrorist in Aamir Khan starrer Sarfarosh to sharing screen space with all the three Khans of Bollywood and equally grabbing attention as them, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has come a long way.

One doesn't need to talk much about his acting prowess for his work says it all. It's an absolute delight to watch him on the screen pulling off every role like a pro.

As Nawaz turns a year older today, we bring you few rare pictures from his NSD days which were recently shared by Spotboye. Check them out here...

Nawazuddin Siddiqui With His NSD Gang The actor who started his film journey from National School Of Drama is seen posing for a picture with his gang of boys. Yet Another Picture Nawaz looks barely recognizable as his younger self. The Spotlight Is On Him In the said picture, Nawaz is seen giving a speech on the stage. We are quite sure the audience is all 'ears' for it! Caught In The Act Oh boy! This one is worth a keep. A Young Nawaz That's Nawaz with his boyish charm!

Talking about films, the actor will be next seen in Sridevi starrer Mom.